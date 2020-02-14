பங்குச்சந்தை

இன்று பார்க்கவேண்டிய பங்குகள்: பிப்ரவரி 14, 2020

K.S. Badri Narayanan | Updated on February 14, 2020 Published on February 14, 2020

அவென்யூ சூப்பர்மார்ட்ஸ்  முதலாளிகள் பங்குகளை விற்பனை செய்கின்றனர்

 

அவென்யூ சூப்பர்மார்ட்ஸ் (Avenue Supermarts) முதலாளிகள் - ராகேஷ் எஸ் தமானீ, கோபிகிஷன் எஸ் தமானீ, ஸ்ரீகாந்ததேவி ஆர் தமானீ மற்றும் கிரண்தேவி ஜீ தமானீ - இன்று 1.48 கோடி பங்குகளை  சந்தையில் விற்பனைச் செய்கிறாரகள். இது கம்பெனியின் மொத்த பங்கு மூலதனத்தின் (equity capital) 2.28  சதவீதமாகும். இந்த பங்குகள், மும்பை மற்றும் தேசிய பங்குச் சந்தையில் இதற்கான ப்ரத்யகமான வழியான ஆஃபர் ஃபார் சேல்  (offer for Sale) மூலமாக விற்கப்படும். வெள்ளியன்று இன்ஸ்டிடியூஷனல் இன்வெஸ்ட்டாரஸ் (institutional investors) என்றழைக்கப்படும் பெருநிறுவன முதலீட்டார்களுக்கும், திங்களன்று  சிறு முதலீட்டார்களுக்கும் (retail investors) இந்த பங்குகள் விற்பனைச் செய்யப்படும். இந்த விற்பனை மூலம் செபியின் (SEBI) குறந்தைபட்சம் 25  சதவீதம் பங்குகள் பொதுவெளியில் (public shareholding) இருக்கவேண்டுமென்ற நிபந்தனையை அவென்யூ சூப்பர்மார்ட்ஸ் நிறைவேற்றும். தற்போது அவென்யூ சூப்பர்மார்ட்ஸ் (Avenue Supermarts) முதலாளிகள், 77.27   சதவீதம் பங்குகளை தங்கள் வசம் வைத்துள்ளனர். இந்த விற்பனைக்கு தரை விலையாக (floor price) ரூ 2,049 என நிர்ணயம் செய்துள்ளது. அவென்யூ சூப்பர்மார்ட்ஸ்  DMart என்ற புகழ்பெற்ற சூப்பர்மார்கெட்டின் உரிமையாளராகும்.

 

 

இன்று காலாண்டு முடிவுகளை அறிவிக்கும் கம்பெனிகள்

 

முந்நூறுக்கும் அதிகமான கம்பெனிகள் தங்களது டிசம்பர் மாதத்தில் முடிவுக்காண காலாண்டு  வரவு-செலவு கணக்குகளை இன்று சமர்ப்பிக்க உள்ளனர். அவற்றுள் சில முக்கியமான கம்பெனிகள்: Aarvee Denims, Ador Welding, Ahluwalia Contracts, Amtek Auto, Anant Raj, Autolite (Ind), Balkrishna Ind, BGR Energy, BF Utilities, Cera Sanitaryware, CG Power, Edelweiss Financial, Emami Relaty, Future Enterprises, Glenmark, GVK Power, Graphite India, HMT, IVRCL, IVRCL Infra, Jain Irrigation, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Kirloskar Brothers, KSK Energy, Kridhan Infra, MMTC, MTNL, Manpasand Beverages, McNally Bharat Morepen Lab, ONGC, Om Metal Infraprojects, Opto Circuits, OMDC, Parsvnath, Pfizer, Panacea Biotec, Prime Focus, RCom, Reliance Capital, Reliance HF, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power, Ruchi Soya, SAIL, Sadbhav Engineering, Sical Logistics, Shakti Pumps, SpiceJet, Sun TV, Texmo Pipes, Tide Water Oil, Transformers and Rectifiers, Warren Tea, Ujaas Energy, UFO Moviez, WS Industries and Zuari Global. இந்த கம்பெனிகளின் பங்குகள் காலாண்டு முடிவுக்கு ஏற்றாற்போல் இன்று பங்குச் சந்தையில் ஏற்றம்-இறக்கத்துடன் வியாபாரமாகும்.

 

இண்டோ டெக் ட்ரான்ஸ்போர்மேர்ஸ் (Indo Tech Transformers) பங்குதாரர்களுக்கு ஓபன் ஆஃபர்

 

ஷீர்டி சாய் எலெக்ட்ரிக்கல்ஸ் (Shirdi Sai Electricals)  இண்டோ டெக் ட்ரான்ஸ்போர்மேர்ஸ் (Indo Tech Transformers) பொது பங்குதாரர்களிடமிருந்து பங்குகளை வாங்க அழைப்பு விடுத்துள்ளது. இந்த ஓபன் ஆஃபர் (open offer) வெள்ளியன்று (பிப்ரவரி 14) தொடங்கி மார்ச் 2 வரை நீடிக்கும். ஒரு பங்குக்கு ஷீர்டி சாய் ரூ 115.60 தந்து  27.24  லட்சம் பங்குகளை வாங்க அழைப்பு விடுத்துள்ளது. இது இண்டோ டெக் ட்ரான்ஸ்போர்மேர்ஸ் (Indo Tech Transformers) கம்பெனியின் மொத்தமுள்ள பங்கு மூலதனத்தில்  (equity capital) 25.65 சதவீதமாகும். இந்த ஓபன் ஆஃபர் ஒரு கட்டாய அழைப்பாகும்.‌ ஏனெனில் கடந்த டிசம்பர் மாதத்தில், ஷீர்டி சாய் தற்போதய இண்டோ டெக் ட்ரான்ஸ்போர்மேர்ஸ் (Indo Tech Transformers) முதலாளிகளிடமிருந்து 73.66 லட்ச பங்குகளை, (அதாவது கம்பெனியின் 69.36 சதவீதம்) வாங்க ஒப்பந்தம் செய்துள்ளது. அந்த ஒப்பந்தத்தின்படி இண்டோ டெக் ட்ரான்ஸ்போர்மேர்ஸ் முதலாளிகளுக்கு ஒரு பங்குகிற்கு ருபாய் Rs 94.51 ஷீர்டி சாய் எலெக்ட்ரிக்கல்ஸ் கொடுக்கும்.

 

 

Published on February 14, 2020
