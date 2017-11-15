Tuesday’s well-marked low-pressure intensified to become a depression on Wednesday, and was located 210 km east-southeast of Machilipatnam, 240 km south of Visakhapatnam and 460 km south-southwest of Gopalpur by the evening.

The India Met Department (IMD) said that the depression would move north and north-east (towards Odisha-Bengal coasts) over the next couple of days. Importantly, it would retain its strength and intensity through Thursday.

May keep intensity



The Met is of the view that it might start weakening later tomorrow, while global models predict ‘slow development’ without suggesting an intensification.

The outlook for the next two days suggested rainfall at most places over Coastal Odisha with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places while it would be heavy at isolated places in the interior parts of Odisha.

Coastal areas of adjoining Bengal, too, have been warned of rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places on both days. Heavy rain is also forecast at a few places over the remaining parts of plains of Bengal.

A rainfall alert is also valid for many places over North and Coastal Andhra Pradesh with heavy spells at isolated places on Thursday.

High wind alert



Squally winds, with speed reaching up to 50 km/hr and gusting to 60 km/hr, are likely along and off the Odisha coast the next two days and along and off the North Andhra Pradesh coast on Thursday.

Slightly less fierce winds, reaching up to 40 km/hr and gusting to 50 km/hr, have been forecast for West Bengal coast on Thursday.

They might scale up in speed to reach 50 km/hr and gusting to 60 km/hr on Friday as the depression nears the Bengal coast.

Meanwhile, the incoming western disturbance and its offspring circulation that has fully crossed into West Rajasthan, have started favourably impacting North-West India by triggering a spell of much-needed rain/thundershowers.

The 24 hours ending Wednesday morning saw rain in many places of Jammu & Kashmir and a few places over Punjab.

Some of the rain could filter into parts of adjoining Haryana and Delhi over the next couple of days.

(This article was published on November 15, 2017)