All you need to know about Green Hydrogen

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Green hydrogen is hydrogen produced by a process that does not emit any greenhouse gases (such as carbon dioxide or methane). The best example of green hydrogen is the hydrogen produced by splitting water using electricity from solar plants or wind turbines.
Hydrogen produced by a process that leaves some carbon footprint is not green hydrogen. Most of the hydrogen today is produced by steam reforming of methane, which produces some carbon dioxide. While there is no official definition of what any 'color' of hydrogen means, it is generally accepted that when you say brown hydrogen, you are referring to hydrogen produced from coal. That produced from natural gas or petroleum is grey hydrogen, and if you produce grey or brown hydrogen but you capture the carbon dioxide spewed and store it safely away, such hydrogen might be called 'blue hydrogen.
Green hydrogen is in the news today because the Government of India (like most other countries in the world) is pitching for green hydrogen in the manufacture of fertilisers and refining of petroleum. That, of course, is for starters. Eventually, any industry would be made to turn to hydrogen for all its energy requirements. For example, the process of steel making is essentially to kick-out the oxygen in the iron oxide (ore). Conventionally, carbon has been used to pick up the oxygen, resulting in carbon dioxide emissions, but even hydrogen can do the job.
The Government wants to make it mandatory for industries (first fertilisers and oil refining) to use green hydrogen for a certain specified percentage of its overall energy requirements. Such a requirement is called 'green purchase obligation' or GPO -- somewhat similar to the 'renewable purchase obligation' (RPO).
It is the most promising technology, but not the only one available. A few other pathways exist and more are being discovered. For example, you can make hydrogen by feeding biomass to microbes such as bacteria, either directly or with the help of enzymes. With emerging technologies one could split water directly using sunshine, bypassing electricity.
If you assume that currently the low hanging fruit is the electrolysis of water using renewable energy, the major challenge is 'cost'. To bring down costs, the cost of the electrolyser (the device that splits water) should come down, which is a function of scale--if more and more hydrogen plants are set up, the cheaper will be the cost. Another challenge is the efficiency of the electrolysers--basically, how much electricity it consumes to produce a kg of hydrogen. Today, it is 55 kWhr per kg of hydrogen.
Of course, it will. Hydrogen is the cleanest fuel and it should play an important role in India's net-zero ambitions.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...