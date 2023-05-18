What has changed in the rules related to use of international credit cards overseas ?

In a notification dated May 16, the finance ministry omitted ‘Rule 7’ from the Foreign Exchange Management (Current Account Transactions) Rules, 2000. ‘Rule 7’ exempts overseas use of international credit card from ‘Rule 5’, which mandates prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India for every drawal of foreign exchange for transactions. With the omission of ‘Rule 7’, the limit under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) will apply to overseas use of international credit card, which will also attract TCS (tax collected at source). Under LRS, all residents, including minors, are allowed to freely remit up to $250,000 per financial year (April–March) for any permissible current or capital account transaction or a combination of both. Further, residents can access foreign exchange facility only within the limit of $250,000.

What is the TCS rate applicable on overseas use of international credit card?

LRS always attracts TCS, but the issue here is the higher rate. The FY24 Budget had proposed maintaining 5 per cent TCS for foreign remittances exceeding Rs 7 lakh towards education and medical treatment. Similarly, it proposed no change in the 0.5 per cent TCS on foreign remittances exceeding Rs 7 lakh towards education through loan from financial institutions. However, “for foreign remittances for other purposes under LRS and purchase of overseas tour programme” it proposed hiking the TCS from 5 per cent to 20 per cent. So, the rate could be as high as 20 per cent.

What must Indians now keep in mind when using an international credit card overseas?

First, of course, is the limit under LRS, which is $250,000; and second is the tax implication. Russell Gaitonde, Partner with Deloitte India, advises Indians to remember that (i) they will have to pay TCS when using an international credit card for international transactions, and (ii) they must claim credit for the tax payment when filing their annual income-tax returns in India. Those who have not been filing tax returns previously will have to do so now to be able to claim credit for the TCS paid on overseas transactions using international credit cards, he suggests.

Will transactions through international credit cards now attract provisions under the Foreign Exchange Management Act(FEMA)?

No. FEMA provisions always applied to overseas transactions by an Indian resident through an international credit card. The new change in the FEMA (Current Account Transaction) Rules is related to LRS.

How will the rule change affect online buying of goods from a foreign company?

There is no clarity yet. Gaitonde says it will apply to forex transactions, such as online purchases, undertaken by an Indian present in India through an international credit card;. Though some experts differ in their opinion, as the wording for the omitted provision was ‘spending abroad’. The finance ministry is expected to come out with a detailed clarification.

Why change?

The main objective is to keep spending within LRS. Also, through TCS, the tax department will have another tool to track high spenders. Interestingly, as Nischal S Arora, Partner- Regulatory with Nangia Andersen India, says, Rule 7 was introduced almost 20 years ago as a liberalisation measure to exempt international credit card transactions from the restrictions set out under Rule 5, namely transactions included in Schedule III to Current Account Transaction Rules, 2000, requiring prior RBI approval beyond monetary ceilings. Further, no separate monetary/ item-wise ceiling was imposed by RBI for the use of international credit cards.