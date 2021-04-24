A quiz on the Master Blaster

Victory be thy name

1 Sachin first made headlines when he and Vinod Kambli stitched together a record 664-run third wicket partnership for Shardashram Vidyamandir. In which specific tournament were these runs scored?

2 One of the earliest extant video interviews of Sachin Tendulkar in January 1989 was by a well-known character actor who was also a huge cricket fan. Who was the interviewer?

3 In November 1989, Sachin made his international début for India in a test against Pakistan. Which other Indian cricketer made his début with Sachin?

4 What first was recorded at Durban in November 1992 when Tendulkar was run out for 11 while playing against South Africa?

5 Against which country did Sachin Tendulkar first open the innings in a One-Day International Match, scoring a brilliant 82 runs to lead India to victory?

6 In which edition of the IPL did Sachin set a record for the highest aggregate runs in a single tournament, and whose record did he smash?

7 Sachin was a fairly successful bowler until back problems forced him to focus on his batting. Against which team did he bowl the last over in a knock out match with the opposing team requiring six runs? He restricted them to just three, winning the tie for India.

8 On which ground and against which team did Sachin Tendulkar score a century on his 25th birthday to lead India to a memorable victory?

9 On which ground did Sachin Tendulkar score his record breaking 35th test century, crossing Sunil Gavaskar’s record of 34 test hundreds?

10 Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar have the most prolific career partnership in test history, scoring a total of 6,920 runs together over 143 innings with 20 century partnerships. Which great West Indian duo’s record did they break?

Answers

1 The Harris Shield. The opposition, St. Xavier’s, also had a future Indian cricketer in their ranks — Sairaj Bahutule.

2 Tom Alter, whose son Jamie is also a well-known cricket writer.

3 Salil Ankola. Waqar Younis and Shahid Saeed also made their debuts for Pakistan.

4 Tendulkar was the first batsman to be dismissed for a run out in international cricket using television replays. The umpire was Karl Liebenberg.

5 New Zealand. The regular opener, Navjot Singh Sidhu, was unwell.

6 He scored 618 runs in IPL 2010, breaking the record set by Shaun Marsh for Kings XI Punjab.

7 South Africa, Hero Cup Semi-final 1993.

8 Sharjah vs Australia — it was Sachin’s second consecutive century in the tournament against Australia.

9 Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi. Sourav Ganguly was at the other end.

10 Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes, who scored 6482 runs together.

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;

Twitter: @joybhattacharj