At the beach

Piaggio to revisit supply chain model for India for quick restart post Covid
Italian automaker believes that de-risking is the best way forward
After weeks of lockdown, Elsewhere starts to open up. “We can go to the beach,” says Muriel, “but we can’t use the parking lot.” There’s metered parking along the road of course. And we can walk down to the sand, if we want to. We can swim in the sea, too, but there are no life-guards on duty. There will be no sales of water or cotton candy. The toilet and shower facilities will not be available.
It’s been three months, though, since we sat together anywhere except in a parking lot! So we decide to Go To The Beach. It has to be early in the morning or else we’ll have to wait in line to get a parking space. It’s a thing that Muriel doesn’t care to do so we’ve got to set out at 6 am. Eek! I’m not awake at that hour! Still, by the time I see her shiny black car gliding up the Dunkin Donuts parking lot, towards my building, I’m ready for her! That tells you how very keen I am to Go To The Beach.
Fortunately, it’s the second week of June. The waterfront is barely 10 minutes away. By the time we get there, the sun is up and open for business. Even so, only three spaces remain at which to park. Muriel slides in to the very first one. Ahead of us, we have a clear view of at least three other cars. Beyond them, there are perhaps ten more. I am reminded, as always, that the hardworking people of Elsewhere are no slug-a-beds. They’re ready to jump into their cars and hit the roads, regardless how early it is, rain or shine. Especially to Go To The Beach.
Beside us, on the right, is the sidewalk. Along the sidewalk is the low wall that rims the sand. And in the middle distance, there’s the sea. It’s perhaps 30 yards from where we sit. The tide is coming in. A few adventurous souls are ignoring the nip in the air, wearing bikinis and bouncing beach balls. Seagulls are sliding about on their invisible air-currents, prospecting for snacks.
Then Muriel rolls the windows down and the throaty murmur of the waves floods into the car. Is there a more peaceful sound than this? For long minutes, the two of us sit without talking, as we drink in this sound, this pulse-beat of our watery planet. On the sidewalk, joggers, amblers and dog-walkers drift by. Most are wearing face masks. Some, as they pass us, nod a silent greeting. “Yes,” their eyes say. “Isn’t it wonderful? To be out in the open? With the breeze in our faces? Even though we’re all wearing masks?”
Muriel has brought home-made muffins, one each, still warm. Tiny containers of jam and fresh berries. Plastic spoons. Paper napkins. Small water bottles. We spend two hours chatting and enjoying the scene. Then at eight, we brush away our crumbs and she drops me home.
Manjula Padmanabhan, author and artist, writes of her life in the fictional town of Elsewhere, US, in this weekly column
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Italian automaker believes that de-risking is the best way forward
It’s rather nice when something you bought and have already been using gets a host of new features. It almost ...
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
The lockdown has spawned a breed of suppliers who bring farm-fresh produce to the hood
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...