Brand Datsun and the road ahead in India
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
“Have you seen Brain Games?” Bins wants to know. We’re talking, as usual, on WhatsApp. He’s in Morning, India and I’m in Late Night, US. “Is it a movie or a programme?” I ask. “A programme on Disney Plus,” he explains. “You need to watch it so that you can tell me the interesting bits!”
He gets bored watching, he says, “because it’s like eating baby food. But you, on the other hand...” “Okay, stop!” I yell, “never mind why! Just say what you saw that was interesting.” It turns out he watched two episodes. “The first one is about how human eyes get fooled. It’s very amazing! There’s a picture of two grey panels, one light, one dark — but when the guy covers the joint between the panels, we can see that both panels are the same shade of grey!”
“I’ve seen that one,” I say, feeling superior. “Of course you have,” says Bins, sounding irritable. “But you’ve not seen all the stuff on the programme. For instance: Have you seen the one about the fake arm?” A volunteer sits with one arm hidden from her view, behind a screen. A fake arm is placed on the table in front of her, in the position that her real arm might take. The presenter strokes the hidden hand with a brush, while also stroking the fake hand. Suddenly, WHAM! He slams a hammer down onto the fake hand! And the volunteer gives a little shriek, flinching with shock. Even though she felt nothing!
“All right,” I admit. “I’ve not seen that one.” “It’s because the brain is confused by the sight of that familiar arm, just like the real one,” says Bins. “The second episode is even better,” he says. “They set up a situation in a public park. Ten volunteers agree to take part in a little experiment. They’re told to watch a man playing a common card trick. While they’re watching — ooh! A mugging! Five minutes later, they’re each asked to describe what they saw. And they can’t!”
Not just that: The genuine eye-witnesses are subtly manipulated by two members of their group who have been told to feed false details to the others. “The strange thing is,” says Bins, “even the programme audience — me, for instance — gets tricked by hearing other people swear that they saw a red cap, a white jacket. Yet the woman was wearing grey and the thief had no moustache.”
The clever point being made by the programme, says Bins, is that the justice system often depends heavily on witness statements, which can be utterly false. “Even if everything about the programme is fake, that part is fully true,” says Bins. “It sounds like a great programme,” I say, “I don’t understand why you don’t just watch it!”
“Yah,” says Bins. I can hear birds chirping as he walks outside. “But better if you watch it.” “Why?” I ask. “Then you can tell me all about it, while I look after my bulbuls,” he says.
Manjula Padmanabhan, author and artist, writes of her life in the fictional town of Elsewhere, US, in this weekly column
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Maserati starts out on its EV journey with the Ghibli. Can the new Hybrid change its fortunes?
Sonet rendering reveals it could well be worth more than 14 lines
Projections will need to be tempered during these challenging times, says its President and CEO
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
Investors with a short-term view can buy the stock of Wockhardt at current levels. On Thursday, the stock ...
₹1130 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1115110011441160 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...