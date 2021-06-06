Friendly medicine

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above my left eyebrow suddenly begins to “speak”. There’s a sharp tingling sensation, but no bumps, no redness. It’s as if a single nerve is poking up above the skin and waving in the wind. “What’s this?” I ask the invisible spot. It snickers softly but declines to answer.
Back at the lovely airy studio that afternoon, the simple image I’ve created on my eight-foot panel is almost complete. All I need is to wait a day for the paint to dry, then I can add a final darkening coat. The paint itself is a real surprise. I thought it would drip too much to create shapes on a vertical surface but I was wrong. It’s easy to handle. Mistakes are easy to correct because it’s opaque. As long as a layer is dry, a fresh layer can be laid over it, with no show-through.
Meanwhile, on my forehead, above my left eyebrow, the single spot has gone silent but there are many more tingles all over the area, reaching into my scalp. Multiple tiny shrieks from the nerves beneath my skin: “Pay attention! Something’s wrong!” There’s a headache but no fever. No cough, no loss of smell or taste. I call my sister and ask the question that appeared in my mind with the very first tingle, “Could it be herpes?” Also known as shingles. She tells me to look out for the tell-tale painful blisters, but all I see are faint red bumps. “How about brain tumour?” I ask and we both chuckle. I am famous for expecting the worst.
On Wednesday I complete the mural. What remains now is to protect it with transparent polyurethane. Thursday morning: Blisters! Marching across the smooth expanse of my forehead, they look like an invading army of tiny red volcanoes. I call my doctor and we have a video consultation. “Herpes zoster,” she confirms and immediately prescribes medication. “You have to start at once,” she warns. My left eye is in the path of the invaders.
Lily, from the Gallery, very gallantly takes me to the CVS pharmacy and I start my course. I’m not infectious, so on Friday, Emma and I finish coating the mural. On Saturday morning, I have a Brazil-India-US Zoom call! I keep my face shaded. Saturday afternoon my eye looks like a potato. I can’t reach my doctor: It’s the Memorial Day weekend and I don’t know how to bypass the automatic answering service. On Sunday I call beloved doctor friends in New York. Muriel drives me to CVS to get the eye-drops my friends prescribe.
I spend three days feeling gloomy, eating nothing. On Wednesday I meet my very concerned doctor. She sends me to a charming ophthalmologist. “Your eye is safe!” he smiles. Following which, Muriel and I celebrate with ice cream. Grateful for good friends and strong medicine.
Manjula Padmanabhan, author and artist, writes of her life in the fictional town of Elsewhere, US, in this weekly column
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...