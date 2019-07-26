Quiz on cartoons

On July 27, 1940, Bugs Bunny made his first appearance in the animated short, A Wild Hare. This quiz is all about animated cartoon characters.

Toon talk

1 Which popular series primarily takes place in the underwater city of Bikini Bottom, located under the Pacific reef, Bikini Atoll. The city’s main attractions are Krusty Krab, Chum Bucket, Shady Shoals Rest Home and Mrs Puff’s Boating School.

2 In which popular cartoon series does each episode normally end with a family pet named Baby Puss throwing the lead character out of the house, who then hollers for his wife and ends up waking the entire neighbourhood?

3 Which cartoon character has a brother named Castor, parents named Cole and Nana, and uncles Otto and Lubry Kent?

4 Gyro Gearloose is one of the most prolific fictional inventors, who has a running competition with Emil Eagle. Which wealthy fictional character is usually the investor for Gyro’s inventions?

5 Whose love interest is a certain Toodles Galore? His main competition is a cigar smoking feline named Butch, who was first introduced in the 1941 short, The Alley Cat?

6 Which cartoon series is set in the fictional kingdom of Dholakpur?

7 Which character in an iconic series is from Rahmatpur, West Bengal, graduated first in his class of seven million at Caltech — Calcutta Technical Institute — and then went on to earn his doctorate in a university named SHIT?

8 Clarence Nash’s most famous comment was “My parents wanted me to be a doctor, but they are still proud because I grew up to be the biggest quack in the world”. With what do we most associate Clarence Nash?

9 Which cartoon character used the complex contraptions of the Acme company, which include flying cars, giant rubber bands and instant wind generators, to try and catch his rival?

10 Which cartoon character was created on September 3, 2112, and sent back in time by a certain Sewashi to help his great-great-grandfather?

Answers

1 SpongeBob SquarePants, created by marine science educator Stephen Hillenburg

2 The Flintstones

3 Olive Oyl, Popeye’s romantic interest in the Popeye the Sailor series

4 Scrooge McDuck of Duckburg. He is Donald Duck’s uncle

5 Tom, from Tom and Jerry, created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera in 1940

6 Chhota Bheem, created by Rajiv Chilaka in 2008

7 Apu from The Simpsons; SHIT is an acronym for the Springfield Heights Institute of Technology

8 He was the voice of Donald Duck

9 Wile E Coyote, who is always trying to catch the Road Runner

10 Doraemon, the robotic cat who helps Nobita in the anime Doraemon

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;

Twitter: @joybhattacharj