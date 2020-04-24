Quiz on comics and graphic novels

1. Which couple, who lived on the suburbs of Joplin, Missouri, got married in February 1933? They were then promptly disinherited by the husband’s family, who were railroad tycoons?

2. Franklin was probably the first African-American character appearing in a widely syndicated cartoon strip. The author was urged by an LA schoolteacher named Harriet Glickman and appeared in the midst of the civil rights movement in 1968. In which cartoon strip did he appear?

3. In which landmark graphic novel, serialised in the ’80s, are Jews depicted as mice, Germans as cats and Poles as pigs. It’s also the first graphic novel to win a Pulitzer.

4. One of the recurring characters in the Tintin universe is the British explorer Ridgewell, whom we first meet in The Broken Ear and then again in Tintin and the Picaros. Ridgewell settled among the Arumbaya tribesmen of the rainforest. However, which Western game does he attempt to teach them, with a conspicuous lack of success?

5. With which work of fiction would you associate Ozymandias, Rorschach, the Comedian and Doctor Manhattan?

6. In the world of Asterix comics, Fulliautomatix is the village smith, often seeing fighting with the fishmonger Unhygienix. Who was the village smith before him?

7. From Hell is the graphic novel published in the late-’80s and ’90s, which takes its title from a real-life letter found by the police in 1888. Which character is the subject of the series?

8. This Indian graphic novel is about a Jewish merchant named Abravanel Ben Obadiah Ben Aharon Kabariti, who chronicled the misdeeds of the British administrators in 18th-century Calcutta in a book. The name of the book is the same as the name of the graphic novel. Name the novel and the author

9. There is more than one story about this organisation’s origin, but the first published story in 1962 claimed that it was created to fight the Appelaxians, who were trying to take over the planet. Name the organisation.

10. Identify this fictional character. He was born James Howlett in Alberta, Canada. After a tragedy at the family home, he fled to a mining colony in the Yukon and grew up there. He then lived in the wilderness before being captured and placed in a circus.

Answers

1. Dagwood and Blondie Bumstead in the Blondie comic strips

2. Peanuts, by Charles Schulz

3. Maus by Art Spiegelman

4. Golf

5. The Watchmen, a series by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, also made into a successful television series and film

6. His father, Semiautomatix

7. Jack the Ripper; it speculates on his identity and motives

8. The Barn Owl’s Wondrous Capers by Sarnath Banerjee

9. The Justice League of America. Aquaman, Batman, Green Lantern, Superman and Wonder Woman were all part of the original line-up

10. Wolverine, from the X-Men series