Quiz on educational institutions

On this day in 1830, the Scottish Church College was founded in Calcutta by Alexander Duff and Raja Ram Mohan Roy. The quiz that follows is about educational institutions.

Halls of fame

1 Rabindranath Tagore founded the Brahmacharya Vidyalaya in Bolpur in 1901. He then expanded it to Viswa-Bharati University in 1921. Where did he find the money to fund the expansion to a university?

2 Which Dickens novel tells the story of Wackford Squeers, who runs Dotheboys Hall, a boarding school in Yorkshire?

3 Which Delhi educational institution, with branches in Bhopal and Vijayawada, was the subject of a cult film in 1989 and includes a Booker winner and a former Prime Minister of Nepal among its alumni?

4 Which fictional detective won a scholarship to study at St John’s College Oxford and did most of his work with the Thames Valley police in the city of Oxford?

5Bull Tales was a comic strip that started in the Yale Daily News in 1968. The creator went on to base a much more famous strip on the same, with the name being a combination of a slang word for an inattentive student and the surname of his room-mate at Yale. Name the strip, which is still syndicated globally, and the creator.

6 Which pair of schools in Dehradun was named after the little Welsh village from which its founder Miss Oliphant hailed and was originally supposed to be a preparatory school for boarding schools in India and England?

7 Delhi’s St Stephen’s College was established in 1881. In 1928, it started admitting women, stopped in 1948, and restarted in 1975. Why did it stop admitting women in the intervening period?

8 Which legendary institution included Charaka, regarded as the father of Indian medicine, Panini, regarded as the most famous Indian grammarian, and also Chanakya among its faculty?

9 Which famous American university was founded in 1885 by Leland and Jane in memory of their only son, Leland Jr, who had died of typhoid, and was based heavily on Cornell University’s structure and curriculum?

10 Brilliantmont and Chateau Mont-Choisi are probably the best-known of these institutions, most of which are located near Lake Geneva. Others include Alpin Vidamanette and Mon Fertile. By what name are these institutions commonly known?

Answers

1 From the Nobel Prize money he received for Gitanjali

2 Nicholas Nickleby

3 School of Planning and Architecture (SPA). Booker winner Arundhati Roy based In Which Annie Gives it those Ones on the SPA; Baburam Bhattarai is a former Prime Minister of Nepal

4 Detective Inspector Endeavour Morse, created by Colin Dexter

5 Doonesbury by Garry Trudeau

6 Welham Boys’ School and Welham Girls’ School

7 There were originally no women’s colleges affiliated to the Anglican Church. Once Miranda House started in 1949, St Stephen’s reverted to being an all-male institution

8 Taxila University, one of the most important centres of learning in ancient India

9 Stanford. Leland and Jane Stanford started the university

10 Finishing schools, specifically designed to teach young girls social skills and graces before being ‘introduced’ to adult society. Maharani Gayatri Devi studied at Brilliantmont.

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;

