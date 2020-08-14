On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.

Break free

1 On August 9, 1925, the 8 Down train from Lucknow to Shahjahanpur was approaching a small town when it was stopped and the treasury looted by members of the Hindustan Republican Army. One of the most significant incidents of India’s freedom struggle, this case began to be known by the name of the town the train was approaching. Name it.

2 Operation Searchlight, launched on March 25, 1971, was a military operation for the systematic elimination of nationalist civilians, students, religious minorities and armed personnel of a particular ethnicity. Its brutality horrified the world and resulted in a struggle that brought freedom to the region within a year. Where was it launched?

3 Simón José Antonio de la Santísima Trinidad Bolívar y Palacios Ponte-Andrade y Blanco, better known as Simón Bolívar, was involved in the freedom struggles of the countries of Venezuela, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador and Panama from the Spanish empire. He was also the first president of a country, which included Ecuador, Panama, Venezuela, and parts of Peru, Brazil and Colombia. By which name was this country, which no longer exists, known?

4 This American state was a part of Mexico, but it revolted in 1835 and succeeded in breaking away from them in 1836 and forming an independent republic. It eventually joined the US in 1846. Name the state.

5 In Tamluk, Bengal, 73-year-old Matangini Hazra led the march. In Gohpur, Assam, 18-year-old Kanaklata Barua, led another protest march. Both Hazra and Barua were shot dead by the British police. Satara in Maharashtra formed its own local government as did Tamluk. These were the after-effects of a famous movement in the Indian freedom struggle. Name it.

6 The Ten-Day war was a conflict in Europe that followed a country’s declaration of independence from the Republic of Yugoslavia in the summer of 1991. Name the country.

7 Giuseppe Maria Garibaldi is regarded as one of the architects of the modern State of Italy, being involved as a general in its wars of unification. In which South American country’s civil war did he also play a huge role, raising a force known as the Redshirts?

8 The creation of which country did the Treaty of Paris, signed in 1783, formally recognise?

9 Prafulla Chaki was one of two conspirators in the plan to assassinate British magistrate Charles Kingsford in India. Unfortunately, it led to the death of two British women. Chaki committed suicide on the spot but his co-conspirator was arrested and later hanged. Who was Chaki’s companion in this 1908 attack?

10 Also called the War of First November, this freedom struggle, fought between 1954 and 1962, resulted in the independence of an African nation from a European colonial power. Name the African country.

Answers

1 Kakori; this is usually known as the Kakori conspiracy or the Kakori armed robbery.

2 East Pakistan or present-day Bangladesh

3 Gran Colombia. It was dissolved in 1831, after just 13 years of existence.

4 Texas; the annexation of Texas resulted in the Mexican-American war of 1846.

5 The Quit India Movement, in August 1942.

6 Slovenia.

7 Uruguay; he is still celebrated in Uruguay.

8 The US; Britain formally recognised the US Republic.

9 Khudiram Bose, who was a teenager at the time.

10 Algeria. It won independence from France.

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;

Twitter: @joybhattacharj