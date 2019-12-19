Quiz on theatre

Merc’s 2020 GLC: facelifted outside, refreshed inside
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
On December 21, 1879, the world première of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House was staged at the Royal Theatre in Copenhagen. This week’s quiz is all about theatre.
Stage delights
1 Which actor and playwright wrote the play Aajker Shahjahan about an eccentric Shakespearean actor, which Rituparno Ghosh adapted for film in The Last Lear in 2007?
2 Which hugely successful Broadway comedy of the ’60s, later made into a Robert Redford film, was about the travails of a newly-wed couple, Corie and Paul Bratter, in New York?
3 Two of William Shakespeare’s plays are based in the Italian town of Verona. Name both.
4 The action in which modern play mainly takes place in the wings of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, with brief appearances from the major characters of the original play?
5 In which classic Indian play does a man make four vows to his guru — to never eat from a golden plate, to never lead a procession, to never become a king, and to never marry a princess? He then makes a fifth, which leads to his downfall.
6 Shakuntala, Ghaddar, Aahuti, Paisa and Kisaan were all plays staged in the ’40s across India by a particular theatre troupe, and almost always featuring the same lead actor. Name this famous troupe and the lead actor.
7 Based on a 14th-century Chinese play by Li Xingdao, about a peasant girl and a child, and translated into English by Eric Bentley, this Bertolt Brecht play is one of his most celebrated works. Name it.
8 Three of the five characters that appear in this extremely well-known play are Pozzo, Lucky and ‘The Boy’. Name the other two.
9 Which powerful play, originally in Marathi, was banned in 1974 because of its strong sexual undertone? It was about a person who worked in the book trade, and who would pick up cast-off women and take them in as domestic workers and sex slaves.
10 Which hugely successful Mel Brooks comedy was about a scheme to make money by producing a disastrously bad Broadway musical titled ‘Springtime For Hitler’? Ironically, the film itself was later made into a Broadway musical in 2005.
Answers
1 Utpal Dutt
2 Barefoot in the Park, written by Neil Simon
3 The Two Gentlemen of Verona and Romeo and Juliet
4 Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, by Tom Stoppard
5 Habib Tanvir’s classic Charandas Chor
6 Prithvi Theatre and Prithviraj Kapoor
7 The Caucasian Chalk Circle
8 Vladimir and Estragon, the protagonists of Waiting for Godot
9 Sakharam Binder by Vijay Tendulkar
10 The Producers, released in 1967
Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;
Twitter: @joybhattacharj
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
How premium car brands are leveraging social media to engage and draw buyers
Chinese automaker pushing the envelope with a wide range of e-vehicles in the country
There’s no other way to say it. Realme has gone and ripped off the design of Apple’s Airpods. If you’ve seen ...
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...