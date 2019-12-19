Hang

Quiz on theatre

Joy Bhattacharjya | Updated on December 19, 2019 Published on December 19, 2019

On December 21, 1879, the world première of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House was staged at the Royal Theatre in Copenhagen. This week’s quiz is all about theatre.

Stage delights

1 Which actor and playwright wrote the play Aajker Shahjahan about an eccentric Shakespearean actor, which Rituparno Ghosh adapted for film in The Last Lear in 2007?

2 Which hugely successful Broadway comedy of the ’60s, later made into a Robert Redford film, was about the travails of a newly-wed couple, Corie and Paul Bratter, in New York?

3 Two of William Shakespeare’s plays are based in the Italian town of Verona. Name both.

4 The action in which modern play mainly takes place in the wings of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, with brief appearances from the major characters of the original play?

5 In which classic Indian play does a man make four vows to his guru — to never eat from a golden plate, to never lead a procession, to never become a king, and to never marry a princess? He then makes a fifth, which leads to his downfall.

6 Shakuntala, Ghaddar, Aahuti, Paisa and Kisaan were all plays staged in the ’40s across India by a particular theatre troupe, and almost always featuring the same lead actor. Name this famous troupe and the lead actor.

7 Based on a 14th-century Chinese play by Li Xingdao, about a peasant girl and a child, and translated into English by Eric Bentley, this Bertolt Brecht play is one of his most celebrated works. Name it.

8 Three of the five characters that appear in this extremely well-known play are Pozzo, Lucky and ‘The Boy’. Name the other two.

9 Which powerful play, originally in Marathi, was banned in 1974 because of its strong sexual undertone? It was about a person who worked in the book trade, and who would pick up cast-off women and take them in as domestic workers and sex slaves.

10 Which hugely successful Mel Brooks comedy was about a scheme to make money by producing a disastrously bad Broadway musical titled ‘Springtime For Hitler’? Ironically, the film itself was later made into a Broadway musical in 2005.

Answers

1 Utpal Dutt

2 Barefoot in the Park, written by Neil Simon

3 The Two Gentlemen of Verona and Romeo and Juliet

4 Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, by Tom Stoppard

5 Habib Tanvir’s classic Charandas Chor

6 Prithvi Theatre and Prithviraj Kapoor

7 The Caucasian Chalk Circle

8 Vladimir and Estragon, the protagonists of Waiting for Godot

9 Sakharam Binder by Vijay Tendulkar

10 The Producers, released in 1967

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;

Twitter: @joybhattacharj

Published on December 19, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Quiz on footwear