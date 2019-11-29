Mumbai’s green thumb

CFMoto kickstarts bike foray
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
The trees of Mumbai have been in the news. In October this year, protests broke out in parts of the city and on social media after more than 2,000 trees were felled in Aarey Colony, to make way for a car shed and depot for the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.
About an hour away from the green Aarey belt in suburban Goregaon, Mahim’s Maharashtra Nature Park (MNP) tells a contrasting story.
It was 25 years ago that a 37-acre dumping ground on the banks of Mithi River was converted into this green oasis. The foundation for MNP was laid by ornithologist Salim Ali, who planted its first sapling. Over the years, hundreds of trees were planted here by students of schools and colleges, helping MNP become one of the greenest spots in Mumbai today.
At last count, it has over 13,500 trees, 63 species of birds, 40 varieties of butterflies as well as a sizeable population of other insects and snakes.
Apart from being a favourite among birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts, the MNP is also a big draw for photographers. Guided tours of the park are held on a regular basis, giving the people of Mumbai a chance to get away from its frenetic pace of life. MNP also has an exhibition hall, an amphitheatre, a nursery and a library, all solar-powered.
Paul Noronha
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
The two automakers will now have to rebuild the process of trust and confidence in each other
If you are looking for excitement and luxury, head for the Sands Resort
Great Wall Motors, Changan already in line, with Geely likely to follow
Nifty 50 December Futures (12,086)Taking bearish cues from the Asian markets, the Sensex and the Nifty started ...
The rupee, on Thursday, weakened and closed at 71.6 after making an intraday low of 71.67 against the dollar ...
With significant haircuts on the cards, reaching a consensus among various set of lenders of DHFL will be a ...
It does, and it improves investors’ odds of getting higher returns
To read the work of Jacques Cousteau today is to be dumbstruck at the terrible extent of damage inflicted on ...
In Naples, the birthplace of the pizza, fancy toppings and experiments with the dough don’t do the trick
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...