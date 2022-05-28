Mumbai Indians emerge as the most engaged club: Report

Mumbai Indians has been ranked as the most popular sports brand for March, 2022 on YouTube with 40.7M engagements. The IPL team beat global brands such as FC Barcelona, Liverpool FC, Real Madrid amongst others, according to a report by Deportes & Finanzas, a Spanish research agency.

The 5-time IPL Champions also bettered this number by over 50 per cent in April, clocking 66.1 million engagements.

“A combination of YT Shorts and traditional YT videos have led to exponential consumption on MI’s YouTube channel. During the pre-season phase, MI produced engaging video content around the squad coming together for the first time ahead of the ongoing IPL season. New video themes like MI Daily (a quick unfiltered wrap of MI’s daily activities in the camp), as well as partnerships with prominent MI fans who are also creators, helped gain additional consumption on YouTube,” the IPL franchise said in a statement.

The team said that it has over 30 million fans and continues to see strong growth.

“During the season, there are about 30 to 40 individual pieces of content going out daily across MI’s presence on various social media platforms. MI Live, the team’s fan-led digital show available across popular social media platforms, attempts to give the fans an opportunity to air their views, showcase their passion in a casual and fun way,” it added.

The franchise’s off-season engagement strategies revolve around reinforcing the bond between the squad and the fans through content, digital and on-ground activations, it said.