Best Premium Smartphone to Buy in 2022

Who else doesn’t like to upgrade their mobile phones to the best premium smartphone? If you are looking for superlative smartphone brands in India, then you have landed on the right page. The below are the details of the best smartphones brands in India.

1. Galaxy Z Fold 3

Foldable gadgets have opened up a new world of mobile utility, providing you with greater adaptability and more space to complete tasks.

Samsung Fold 3 Release Date- The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, which was released at Samsung's Unpacked event on August 11, is the company's most spectacular foldable to date.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price in India- Galaxy Z Fold3 comes with two variants one is 256GB ROM and 12GB ram, for which the Galaxy Z Fold 3 price is 1,49,999 INR, and another is 512GB ROM and 12GB ram, which cost you 1,57,999 INR.

Top-Notch Features of Galaxy Z Fold 3:-

It's not just a phone; it's one of the premium phones, tablets, and PC all rolled into one, designed to make completing diverse tasks consistent and straightforward - at work, at home, and everywhere in between.

Business leaders and entrepreneurs may communicate less and accomplish more with the Galaxy Z Fold3.

Reason To Buy Galaxy Z Fold 3

Double the Screen Space

Although smartphone screens have grown in size over the last few years, they have reached a limit.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 starts as a slick smartphone, ready for simple job tasks that only demand a glance and a few touches.

It then unfolds to a 7.6-inch, 120Hz display in scene mode, providing an ample workspace for you to read, create, concentrate, and complete more tasks.

You get a continuous screen with the first under-show camera from one edge to the other.

Introducing the Next-level Camera System

The Galaxy Z Fold3 has a fantastic camera system with innovative new features. Capture View, which uses the 7.6-inch internal display, will enable you to examine your most recent photos on the left board while planning your following picture on the right.

You can also use the cover screen review to allow your subjects to see themselves while you snap away.

When in tablet mode, the Galaxy Z Fold3 has a forward-facing camera on the cover screen, as well as an almost unnoticeable under-show camera.

You receive a three-lens camera structure on the back of the device, including a super wide-angle lens so that you can capture mind-blowing photos of any topic.

2. Google Pixel 6

The Google Pixel 6 embodies the best of what Android 12 and Google administrations have to offer.

Google Pixel 6 Release Date- October 19

Google Pixel 6 Color Variety- kinda coral, sorta seafoam, stormy black

Google Pixel 6 Price in India- Google Pixel 6 comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, which cost you around 44,990 INR.

Top-Notch Features of Google Pixel 6:-

To the point that I'd say the Google Pixel 6 is the most significant phone update, Google has made since launching the Pixel series in 2016.

The phone's improved cameras, Google's Tensor chip, and luxury desires come after a long period of hype - starting in part from Google reporting the phone a long time before it was delivered - and its stunning two-tone design.

The Google Pixel 6 is here to introduce the world to Google's latest CPU, improved cameras, and a slew of new features for the phone's ready companion. We're pretty fascinated by the two devices, which are the most excellent phones Google's built-in a long time, after posting our Google Pixel 6.

Reasons To Buy Google Pixel 6

Great Cameras With Top-Notch Tools

After several years with just two cameras, the Pixel 6 has a third shooter – a telescopic lens with a 4x zoom.

In any event, it appears that the camera equipment on the most recent Pixels is not the only item that has changed.

Another primary lens, this time with a 50MP sensor, is included in the Pixel 6.

The Pixel 6's beefier camera captures some pretty great-looking photos, to the point that you could argue it's a contender for the best camera phone.

Tensor Delivers Excellent performance and AI powers

The new Tensor framework on-chip on the Pixel 6 is responsible for many AI-fuelled antics. Rather than using Qualcomm Snapdragon silicon, Google is working on its chipset, focusing on artificial intelligence, thanks to the Tensor Processor Unit, which is a necessary component of the processor.

3. iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 has an earthenware front, a Super Retina XDR display with True Tone, and an A15 Bionic processor.

iPhone 13 Release Date- September 17, 2021

iPhone 13 Colors Variety- blue, pink, red, starlight, midnight

iPhone 13 Price in India- iPhone 13 price variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, which cost you around 79,900 INR.

Top-Notch Features of iPhone 13:-

The main setting difference that clients will notice is the lower score. After a lengthy period of using the equal measurement score to store the Face ID components, Apple has finally reduced its size by 20%.

The smaller score size has no effect in terms of what data is displayed on the screen. In any case, it provides a little more substance in terms of viewing space.

The iPhone 13's components are essentially unchanged. However, they are slightly thicker and heavier than previous versions.

Reasons To Buy iPhone 13

Beautiful Design

Apple has a glorious and unbeaten track record of creating externally pretty and reasonably priced things, and their iPhone plans will not disappoint.

The iPhone 13 has a stunning, robust level edge design with an aluminum frame. Ceramic Shield, the world's strongest and toughest smartphone glass, is featured prominently in the presentation.

Amazing Cameras

iPhones are known for having excellent cameras, and each new generation of the iPhone delivers significant improvements over previous generations.

The iPhone 13 has a large widescreen camera sensor that captures 47 percent more light, allowing you to take more refined and appealing photos in low-light situations.

If you enjoy nighttime photography, you should consider upgrading to an iPhone 13. Aside from the 12MP Wide and 12MP Ultra Wide cameras, the iPhone 13 also features the new A15 chip, ensuring more refined and precise photo management.

The 12MP TrueDepth front camera can also use Night mode and Portrait mode, the latter of which has six different effects, to help you capture the perfect selfie at night (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, and High-Key Light Mono).

iOS 15 Features

Apple released the much-anticipated iOS 15, followed by the iPhone 13 a few days later. They stated that the iPhone 13 and iOS 15 should be used together to complement each other's capabilities.

While iOS 15 is also available on older iPhones, the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic chip, which includes a 6-core CPU, a 4-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, will provide the fastest and most comprehensive insight.