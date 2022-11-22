Temu is a new online marketplace launched in September 2022 offering quality products in a wide array of categories at wholesale prices. It is a part of PDD Holdings, a Nasdaq-listed (NASDAQ:PDD) multinational commerce group.

PDD Holdings facilitates a large network of manufacturers and suppliers, and works closely with the manufacturers to ensure every item is made with the highest quality in both materials and processes. Most of the suppliers in this network have years of experience crafting quality consumer products for consumers worldwide.

With more than 11 million suppliers within the network, PDD Holdings serves about 900 million customers around the world. In 2021, PDD Holdings fulfilled 61 billion orders. In 2021, PDD Holdings generated US$2.2 billion net profit.

What is Temu?

Temu is an online marketplace focused on bringing choice, flexibility, and quality in its products and services to consumers. Temu is established through Whaleco Inc. in Delaware, USA.

Being part of an ecosystem with vast experience in product procurement, e-commerce, and international shipping gives Temu an edge over its competitors. Temu has seen some initial success, becoming one of the most downloaded shopping apps.

How does Temu Leverage PDD Holdings?

Temu is able to utilize the sourcing, logistics, and order processing capabilities of PDD Holdings and tap into the roster of manufacturers to curate a wide range of global goods for users to browse through.

Shoppers can look through thousands of listings on the site, and check out items from more than 100 categories from fashion and retail, to home and gardening supplies. Temu offers the best value for money products in its platform, using a Next-gen Manufacturing approach, pioneered by its parent company, to link consumers and manufacturers in one community.

In terms of delivery, PDD Holdings has a supply system that streamlines order fulfillment. By leveraging this delivery system, Temu is able to provide timely delivery services to its customers. The company gives customers peace of mind with a delivery credit if orders arrive late.

Temu is attracting consumers with what Wired calls “mind-bending prices” at any time, anyplace, and in any quantity, made possible by its access to an international sourcing network.

Temu offers exclusive deals for new users joining its platform, so download the mobile app on your phone today for online shopping on the go, or go through a large catalog of goods through its browser site. With Temu, online shopping is made accessible, affordable, and stress-free!

“This article is part of sponsored content programme”.