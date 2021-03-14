Digging for gold in digital dumps

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
It is not unknown that there is wealth lurking in electronic waste. Some of the stuff that resides in e-waste are lead, cadmium, chromium, biphenyls and an assortment of metals such as copper, zinc, silver and gold.
In 2019, India produced 3.23 million tonnes of e-waste. Globally, 63.7 million tonnes of e-waste was generated during the year, according to the Global E-waste Monitor Report 2020. This is set to grow to 75 million tonnes by 2030.
You extract all the goodies in the e-waste, you are a rich person.
A team led by KK Pant, professor in the Chemical Engineering Department of IIT Delhi, has set out to mine the wealth from electronic dumps. The result of his efforts, funded by the Department of Science and Technology, is a technology to do so.
It involves a three-step process: Pyrolysis (decomposition of materials in high temperatures), separation of metals, and recovery of individual metals.
First, the waste is shredded and heated at high temperatures. This process produces liquid and gaseous fuels, leaving behind residues that are rich in metals and some carbonaceous material. The carbonaceous material is used for making aerogel, which has many industrial applications.
Then, a low-temperature roasting technique is employed to recover metals such as copper, nickel, lead, zinc, silver and gold from the metal mixture. According to a write-up on the subject in IIT Delhi’s website, the process can recover 93 per cent copper, 100 per cent of nickel, zinc and lead, and 50 per cent of gold and silver present in the residue. “It is a green process in which no toxic chemicals are released into the environment,” says IIT Delhi.
For their project, titled ‘Self-Sustainable E-waste Recycling: Generating Wealth from Waste via Zero Discharge Technology’, the team was awarded the 2020 SRISTI-GYTI (Gandhian Young Technological Innovation) Appreciation,besides other awards over the last five years.
The team has successfully installed a 10 kg/h (kilogram per hour) pyrolysis plant for e-waste recycling at IIT Delhi. It converts all types of e-waste into combustible gases of 28 MJ/kg calorific value, liquid fuel of 30 MJ/kg calorific value, and a metal-rich solid residue. The gaseous product is primarily composed of hydrogen and methane whereas the liquid product is rich in hydrocarbons suitable for energy generation. The pilot plant is also equipped with a scrubbing system to capture halogenated compound traces in the combustible gases.
Pant says his team has successfully demonstrated the application of the technology for recycling discarded printed circuit boards, computers and mobile phones. It can also be employed for recycling plastic waste.
Besides providing a sustainable solution for e-waste recycling, the technology has the potential to generate jobs in the waste recycling industry.
The technology has been patented and published in the Journal of Cleaner Production, Journal of Hazardous Materials, Waste Management and the Journal of Environmental Chemical Engineering.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
It’s the birth anniversary of Colombian footballer Andrés Escobar who was shot dead at the behest of a ...
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...