Eat your electronics

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
A convergence of electronics and medical science is opening up an interesting field — edible electronics. Electronics, circuits and all, which you can (must) eat.
The European Union is implementing an ‘ELFO (ELectronic FOod) project’ — developing technology for edible electronic systems. These are “imperceptible circuits and sensors” that can perform a function and then be degraded within the body. Edible electronics have applications in advanced biomedical devices for continuous monitoring of health status within the gastrointestinal tract.
“The goal is to gain more information about what we eat and how it is assimilated, as well as enabling mass health screening,” says an EU resource.
Last year, the US Food and Drug Administration approved the use of an “ingestible camera” produced by a company called CapsoVision. Edible electronics, therefore, seems to be gaining ground. Last year, a scientific publication called Advanced Materials Technologies published a paper titled ‘Edible electronics: The vision and Challenge’, which observes that edible electronics is now “a concrete technology” that has applications stretching from drugs compliance to video endoscopy.
The paper notes that edible electronics could also expand to the food industry, where monitoring and tracking of foods, especially perishables, is the primary objective — edible electronics can be “smart tags” placed in direct contact with the food products.
Back home, Prof Sanjiv Sambandan of the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, has been working on edible electronics. His ‘edible electronic pill’, which houses “sensors to detect clinically important parameters in the gastrointestinal tract and relay the information to the outside world”, was one of the winners of the National Bio Entrepreneurship Competition, 2020.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
It’s Johnny Lever’s birthday — perfect time for a quiz on humorists
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...