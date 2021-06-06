Leagues ahead of RT-PCR

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Mass spectrometry, long used to analyse what a stuff is made up of, is emerging as a major diagnostics too; there is a pretty good case for using it to detect Covid-19.
At the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, scientists recently used mass spectrometry (MS) for the proteomic analysis — identification and quantification of the full set of proteins, or proteome, in a biological system such as a cell, tissue or organ — of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
The use of MS for proteomic analysis is not uncommon. Proteins are more reliable markers of infections; they are more abundant and stable as compared with RNA molecules, which the prevalent RT-PCR tests rely on, says Dr Utpal Tatu of the Department of Biotechnology, the lead scientist in the research.
What is mass spectrometry? Unlike techniques such as Raman Spectroscopy, which throws a beam of light at the analyte sample and divines what it is made of from the light that bounces off the molecules, MS uses the mass of the atomic particles to study the sample. Simply, the analyte is first vaporised, transferred to a chamber and bombarded with high-speed electrons. The electrons knock off the electrons in the sample; having lost the negatively charged electrons, the atoms of the sample become positively charged cations. The cations are pushed (accelerated) through a tube kept in an electrical field; their path gets deflected by the electrical field and the extent of the deflection depends on the mass of the particle — hence mass spectroscopy. A detector measures the deflection, which gives an idea of the mass of the particle, and hence the composition of the sample.
Tatu told Quantum that MS has several advantages over the RT-PCR method. First, the results arrive much faster. Tatu envisions airports having this equipment — a nasal swab is taken when you join the security check queue; the results are out by the time you complete the security check. Moreover, while RT-PCR looks at the RNA of the virus, MS takes a peek at its proteins and can, therefore, detect variants right away. In the case of an RT-PCR test, to detect the variant you would need to send the sample to another lab for genome sequencing. Also, because MS looks for peptides (short chains of proteins), it is more accurate than RT-PCR — no false positives or false negatives.
Yet, India and the rest of the world still choose RT-PCR over MS because the former is well established, while MS is still emerging as a diagnostic tool. Laboratories were more equipped and trained for the RT-PCR test. However, MS has tremendous potential, says Tatu. He sees it evolving as the primary diagnostic tool for all diseases in the future.
Gaining ground
A number of scientific publications have, in the last few months, highlighted the application of MS in diagnostics. It’s efficacy for testing Covid-19 is now well established.
In December, a group of scientists from Sao Paulo, Brazil, put out a paper in Nature titled ‘Establishing a mass spectrometry-based system for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 in large clinical sample cohorts’. The paper noted that, when applied to several hundred clinical samples, the MS assay detects up to 84 per cent of the SARS-CoV-2 positive cases (already) identified by an in-house real-time PCR method, “demonstrating the utility of this MS-based approach for high-volume SARS-CoV-2 testing”.
Opportunity for industry
If MS’s effectiveness is well established, how amenable is it for large-scale adoption? Tatu, for one, feels that with the government’s support, it needn’t take more than a year — in fact, it can be much quicker. He sees no hardware challenge. MS is therefore an opportunity for the industry. Enough expertise exists in India to produce mass spectrometers.
Today, MS is more expensive than other diagnostic tools, but that is only because the market is small; they would become pretty affordable when scaled up.
“The best thing we can hope to see in this century is the use of MS as a basic technique for diagnostics,” says Sheetal Tushir, a researcher who works with Tatu.
M Ramesh
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...