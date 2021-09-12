Science and Technology

No brain-drain

Ministry of Science and Technology says measures in place to retain Indian talent

Scientists leaving India for greener pastures has long been a concern, but the government says there has been “no significant brain-drain to an extent of affecting developments in the science and technology sector”. In reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Science and Technology outlined the steps taken to retain talent within Indian borders. Meanwhile, the three bi-national centres for scientific collaboration, with France, Germany and the US, seem to be working well.

In the past three years, 974 Indian scientists have been engaged in collaborative scientific research under these bilateral agreements.

