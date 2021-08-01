Onion peel gives gold

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
A low-cost gold nano biocomposite material from onion peel with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties has been developed, paving the way for an effective herbal drug.
The secondary product of metabolism of plants, such as flavonoids, demonstrates high degrees of antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer activities. Among flavonoids, quercetin — which is found in many fruits, vegetables, and red onions — plays an important role in decreasing inflammation by lowering the level of various cytokines.
Scientists from the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), an autonomous institute of the governmental Department of Science and Technology (DST), utilised onion (Allium cepa) peel for the synthesis of the gold nano bio-conjugate. The team led by Devasish Chowdhury, Associate Professor, extracted crude onion peel and subjected it to fractional distillation with ethyl acetate, butanol, methanol, and water. These fractionates were tested for various antioxidant activities.
The ethyl acetate fractionates showed high antioxidant activities in all the assays. The component in onion peel identified as quercetin was found in high quantities. The team then prepared bio-conjugates or stable compounds with gold nanoparticles with the help of these fractionates. The nano bio-conjugates were not found to be toxic to cells and did not show toxic effects on skeletal muscle tissues. The finding, recently published in the journal ACS Omega, could be a step towards effective, low-cost medicines from biocomposites of natural substances.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
When prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was lectured on free market economics, and cornered about the luxury addition ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...