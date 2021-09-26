Valleytronics for quantum computing at room temperature

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Quantum computers are hot today, because of their mind boggling computing capacity that can better the best of existing supercomputers. They use the quantum phenomenon of superposition. However, quantum phenomena do not work at room temperature. Existing quantum computers, such as those of Google, IBM, and Microsoft, have to be kept at ultra-low temperatures of –196.1°C , making them costly and impractical.
Researchers at IIT-Bombay have used an emerging science, called ‘valleytronics’, to pave the way for ‘room temperature quantum computers’. Valleytronics is the study of location of electrons — the valleys refer to the local minima in the ‘conduction’ energy bands (the range of energy an electron needs to fly away from the atom).
“Valleys can be used to encode, process and store quantum information at less-restrictive temperatures,” notes an article presented by IIT-Bombay.
A team of its scientists, working in collaboration with the German Max-Born Institut, have used graphene for this. Prof Gopal Dixit, who led the research, says: “By tailoring the polarisation of two beams of light according to graphene’s triangular lattice, we found it possible to break the symmetry between two neighbouring carbon atoms and exploit the electronic band structure in the regions close to the valleys, inducing valley polarisation.” In other words, this enables the use of graphene’s valleys to effectively “write” information. Conducting valley operations in graphene is possible at room temperature.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...