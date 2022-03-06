Amazon Prime to launch ‘Maitri: Female First Collective’

Amazon Prime Video has partnered with Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) to launch Maitri: Female First Collective. Maitri, says Amazon, is an endeavor to help build a community for women from media and entertainment where they can come together on a quarterly basis to discuss their experiences, challenges and successes, and offer their perspective and advice on how to bring about a positive shift. Some of the highlights of the sessions will be available on Amazon Prime Video India’s YouTube channel, MAMI’s YouTube channel and their respective social media platforms.
Published on
March 06, 2022
