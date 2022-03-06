Amazon Prime to launch ‘Maitri: Female First Collective’

Amazon Prime Video has partnered with Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) to launch Maitri: Female First Collective. Maitri, says Amazon, is an endeavor to help build a community for women from media and entertainment where they can come together on a quarterly basis to discuss their experiences, challenges and successes, and offer their perspective and advice on how to bring about a positive shift. Some of the highlights of the sessions will be available on Amazon Prime Video India’s YouTube channel, MAMI’s YouTube channel and their respective social media platforms.

SHARE













