Carbon calculator for ads

GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, is attempting to decarbonise its media supply chain by reducing ad-based carbon emissions using a newly developed global carbon measurement framework. It consists of methodologies that will define necessary data inputs to measure carbon emissions across all stages of the advertising lifecycle for all formats, channels and markets in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol’s standards. The carbon calculator framework will be available to GroupM clients later this year and will allow media planners to map the total carbon footprint of advertising campaigns from development to delivery.

