Facebook’s picks

A growing interest in gardening, the creeping in of a casual culture and a rise in home renovations — these are three consumer shifts that catch the eye in the ‘Lifestyle’ section of Facebook’s 2021 Trends report.

It is gleaned from the trending conversations on the social media platform, based on the number of mentions. A major effect of the pandemic has been a huge interest among people in creating kitchen gardens, whether outdoors, or on window sills and balconies. As for the casual culture, FB says authenticity over appearance is the new look.

And homes are becoming more hardworking, with renovations to create workspaces — and many areas doubling for many different functions.