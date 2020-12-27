Marketing

NUGGETS

Facebook’s picks

| Updated on December 27, 2020 Published on December 27, 2020

A growing interest in gardening, the creeping in of a casual culture and a rise in home renovations — these are three consumer shifts that catch the eye in the ‘Lifestyle’ section of Facebook’s 2021 Trends report.

It is gleaned from the trending conversations on the social media platform, based on the number of mentions. A major effect of the pandemic has been a huge interest among people in creating kitchen gardens, whether outdoors, or on window sills and balconies. As for the casual culture, FB says authenticity over appearance is the new look.

And homes are becoming more hardworking, with renovations to create workspaces — and many areas doubling for many different functions.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 27, 2020
home and garden
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.