Coca-Cola is cooking up a new gig, taking forward its Real Magic proposition. The beverage maker has announced the launch of a global meals experience platform ‘Coke is Cooking’ which will combine a food and music experience. Coke said this is going to be a long-lasting asset, designed to celebrate and encourage the passion for food in each city across the globe. The platform has first been launched in India, with Kolkata being the first city to experience the magic of ‘Kolkata is Cooking’. The festival, called ‘Pet Pujo’r Pandal’ also witnessed the presence of musicians Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Fossils, Anupam Roy, Arko Mukherjee as well as Coke Studio Bangla artists.

