How the year was for the advertising industry

Bringing back reactors for green hydrogen
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
Even as the world continues to grapple with the pandemic, the advertising industry witnessed faster-than-expected growth rate in 2021 backed by US, UK and China and has prompted GroupM to revise upwards its ad growth forecast for 2021.
As per GroupM’s ‘This Year, Next Year’ global end-of-year forecast, the global ad industry’s growth rate in 2021 is now pegged at 22.5 per cent (excluding US political advertising), higher compared to its June prediction of 19.2 per cent. The higher growth rate was fuelled by higher spends being made on national digital ad campaigns by newer small businesses besides aggressive focus on advertising-driven topline revenue growth by apps or “digital endemic” businesses. In 2022, Group M expects the global ad industry to witness a growth of 9.7 per cent up from its June prediction of 8.8 per cent. So markets such as the US, France, Germany and Australia are expected to see an annual growth in the range of 4-5 per cent over the next five years. India, UK, Brazil, Canada, China and Japan are forecasted to grow in the range of 6-8 per cent per cent annually over the next five years, the report pointed out.
With online shopping being a buzzword in the pandemic times, digital advertising will end 2021 with a growth rate of a whopping 30.5 per cent (up from June forecast of 26 per cent). Digital advertising now accounts for the lion’s share of 64.4 per cent in 2021 and it isn’t a surprise that Alphabet, Meta and Amazon account for 80-90 per cent of this global total.
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
An environment group chalks out a humane and pragmatic way forward
Past pandemics teach us that it always ebbs and flows in waves, warning against any premature ‘celebration of ...
Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, talks about his daily routine
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...