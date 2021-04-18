Quirky play at IPL

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Talk of a cred-itable second innings. The most discussed ad in IPL 14 so far certainly has been Cred’s, which has followed up its outlandish debut act last year to unleash yet another wacky series of ads this year.
Rahul Dravid’s out-of-character angry outburst during a traffic jam has spawned a spate of #IndranagarKaGunda posts, showing how well the ad is working. Cred followed it up with Jim Sarbh and JackieShroff in another weird ad written and conceptualized by by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, Nupur Pai and Vishal Dayama and executed by DDB Mudra and 22Feet Tribal Worldwide. Of course, purists are horrified.
Meanwhile,associate media sponsor of Vivo IPL 2021, Vodafone Idea has taken the online gaming route this year at the tournament. Its Vi T20 Dekho bhi, Khelo bhi, Jeeto bhi initiative offers fans the chance to win daily prizes as well a bumper tournament prize. Also Vi Customers can play Vi Fan of the Match on its Facebook page and stand to win vouchers and even iPhones.
Puregold
Ninety six year old Kerala-based Bhima Jewellery has just released a sparkling new film that breaks taboos and stereotypes. It shows the transformation of a transgender — from a boyish persona to a beautifully decked up woman and being led by her supportive parents. With the tagline “Pure as love” the ad, which has no melodrama, no syrupy platitudes shows the journey of the transwoman, allowing the breathtaking visuals to convey the message. It is winning hearts across the Internet. And yes, the purists are happy.
