On the Campaign Trail

Bang into the festival season, brands are unleashing transaction-oriented campaigns, raining discount schemes and shopping offers, all with an eye on Diwali makeovers.

Designing change

Furniture marketplace Pepperfry has onboarded Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan as its first-ever brand ambassadors. The star couple features in the brand’s new Diwali campaign, which aims to showcase how great furniture can change a consumer’s life. In the film, Saif and Kareena play a couple on the verge of taking their relationship to the next level. When Saif proposes, Kareena is not ready to accept because their apartment is more like a bachelor pad and not for a family. Enter, Pepperfry. The film will be aired on various digital media like OTT platforms, social media platforms and OOH.

Licence to deliver

With the new James Bond film No Time to Die releasing worldwide, DHL has launched an international brand campaign to celebrate the film, for which it has been the logistics partner. The TV commercial pays homage to the iconic film franchise, marking the fifth time DHL has provided the transport and logistics solutions to James Bond. The commercial features the iconic Aston Martin DB5. Shot by award-winning director Adam Berg, the creative concept was developed by DHL’s lead agency, 180 Amsterdam. Sandeep Juneja, VP- Sales & Marketing, DHL Express India said, “The message we wish to drive through this association is that just like Bond when it comes to logistics, DHL is the provider of choice you can rely on, even if the mission is unusual or complex.”

Double role

The famous dadi-poti (grandmother-granddaughter) duo of Aquaguard is back, both roles played by Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit. The campaign created by Taproot Dentsu is based on the brand’s USP of active copper. Aquaguard had earlier launched a campaign in 2019, featuring Madhuri Dixit in the double role which pits a dadi and a poti against each other to capture the dichotomy of traditional wisdom with smart innovation in the form of Aquaguard with copper. In the new film, the two outwit a hapless neighbour.