On the Campaign Trail

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Bang into the festival season, brands are unleashing transaction-oriented campaigns, raining discount schemes and shopping offers, all with an eye on Diwali makeovers.
Furniture marketplace Pepperfry has onboarded Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan as its first-ever brand ambassadors. The star couple features in the brand’s new Diwali campaign, which aims to showcase how great furniture can change a consumer’s life. In the film, Saif and Kareena play a couple on the verge of taking their relationship to the next level. When Saif proposes, Kareena is not ready to accept because their apartment is more like a bachelor pad and not for a family. Enter, Pepperfry. The film will be aired on various digital media like OTT platforms, social media platforms and OOH.
With the new James Bond film No Time to Die releasing worldwide, DHL has launched an international brand campaign to celebrate the film, for which it has been the logistics partner. The TV commercial pays homage to the iconic film franchise, marking the fifth time DHL has provided the transport and logistics solutions to James Bond. The commercial features the iconic Aston Martin DB5. Shot by award-winning director Adam Berg, the creative concept was developed by DHL’s lead agency, 180 Amsterdam. Sandeep Juneja, VP- Sales & Marketing, DHL Express India said, “The message we wish to drive through this association is that just like Bond when it comes to logistics, DHL is the provider of choice you can rely on, even if the mission is unusual or complex.”
The famous dadi-poti (grandmother-granddaughter) duo of Aquaguard is back, both roles played by Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit. The campaign created by Taproot Dentsu is based on the brand’s USP of active copper. Aquaguard had earlier launched a campaign in 2019, featuring Madhuri Dixit in the double role which pits a dadi and a poti against each other to capture the dichotomy of traditional wisdom with smart innovation in the form of Aquaguard with copper. In the new film, the two outwit a hapless neighbour.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...