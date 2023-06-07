Paints manufacturer Techno Paints has roped in South Indian film actor Mahesh Babu as its brand ambassador for a period of two years.

“For the past 22 years, we have been offering quality paints and quality painting services to business to business (B2B) segment. We executed over 1,000 projects in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and in some other States,” Akuri Srinivas Reddy, Founder of Fortune Group which promotes Techno Paints brand, said.

The company is in the process of establishing its presence in the retail paints market. “Mahesh Babu’s image will help us in expanding our presence,” Reddy said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Our products will be available for sale at 5,000 touch points. We are already making 2,000 shades of paints,” he added .

The company has a 50,000-sq ft central warehousing facility at Patancheru, which is supported by 25 other depots in different places. “We have a manufacturing capacity of one lakh tonnes. Our new plants in Palnadu and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and also in Odisha will start production next year. With this, our capacity will increase to 2.5 lakh metric tonnes,” Reddy said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit