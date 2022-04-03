Twitter’s new update: OneTwitter

The Tweety bird has been busy. The microblogging platform has now aligned its strengths into a bouquet of services for agencies and brands into #OneTwitter: offering solutions across four pillars: data, creative and strategy, API, and servicing.
It is also working on a collab feature that will allow multiple users to co-author a tweet. It’s not yet publicly available, but gives a glimpse of how creators can partner with businesses on brand ad deals. This is something that is available on YouTube and Instagram
Published on
April 03, 2022
