Aashirvaad Svasti, a dairy brand from ITC, has introduced its latest milk offering Aashirvaad Svasti Daily in West Bengal to provide access to quality milk at budget-friendly price.

Due to increasing food prices over the last year, people have been cutting down on their monthly budget for daily essentials, including milk. While the trend appears to be similar across India, as per an independent research agency, the monthly average milk consumption per household has gone down by 9.6 per cent in Kolkata over last one year.

Aashirvaad Svasti Daily will be available at ₹20 for a 470ml pouch, at over 4000 outlets in West Bengal, said a company press statement.