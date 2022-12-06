Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) that has set up a brewery unit in Mysuru has expressed interest to extend its plant by investing another ₹500 crore.

AB InBev Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Crop met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday and showed interest to invest more in the State, the CMO said in a release.

It said AB InBev is an American-Belgian multinational drink and brewing company based in Leuven, Belgium. This company has set up a brewery unit in Mysuru and wanted to extend its plan by investing another ₹500 crore.

The State was appreciated for having the best Excise policy and also a good industry-friendly atmosphere, it further said, adding that the company intends to make more investments in Karnataka.

Responding to the interest evinced, the Chief Minister promised all help from the State government.

AB InBev is one among the Fortune 500 companies in the world and has manufacturing units in 150 countries. In India, its headquarters is located in Bengaluru.

The Mysuru unit has around 2,000 employees and nearly 79 per cent of working is through renewable sources of energy.

With the expansion of this brewery, the State treasury would get an additional revenue of ₹200-300 crore, besides creation of direct and indirect jobs, the release added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit