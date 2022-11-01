ABB Measurement and Analytics, a sub-division within ABB, on Tuesday, announced the opening of its first smart instrumentation factory in Bengaluru.

The new factory will manufacture field devices such as pressure and temperature transmitters, IP convertors, and electromagnetic flowmeters for a variety of industries such as power, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, water, and others, said the company.

“We are pleased to support the local economy in line with the Make in India program with our new factory,” said Manish Dixit, Regional Sales and Service Manager South Asia, ABB Measurement and Analytics.

“The smart instrumentation factory will cater to customers with speed and agility, leveraging leading digitalised manufacturing solutions, allowing flexible mass production to the highest standards,” he added.

According to ABB, the factory uses a unique digital production management system across all production lines and offers enhanced connectivity through its manufacturing execution system (MES), an IoT enabler. This makes processes seamless and paperless, with complete cybersecurity.

Additionally, the facility features automated welding, which has improved production and quality; and a modular production flow design, which enhances flexibility and manufacturing capacities, ABB added.

