ABBY Awards 2022: TLG, Sony, Mindshare grab top accolades

TLG emerged as the “Creative Agency of the Year” at the ABBY Awards 2022 which concluded on Saturday at the Goafest 2022, the ad-world extravaganza that saw a record number of entries and attendees.

Earlier, Mindshare bagged the “Agency of the Year” title, while Sony Pictures Network Entertainment India won the “Broadcaster of the Year” honour. TLG emerged at the top due to its strong performance in seven categories of the creative ABBYs.

Meanwhile, Famous Innovations bagged two Grand Prix awards at the ABBYs. This included its Grand Prix win for the Radio Zindagi — ‘The Applegram’ campaign. Lodestar UM also won Grand Prix for its campaign for Mumbai Police — ‘The Punishing Signal’, in the Media ABBYs category, that were awarded on Thursday at the festival.

Award categories

On the final day, ABBYs were given out in 15 categories. These included categories such as Branded Content and Entertainment, Video Craft, Diversity Equality and Inclusion, and many others.

In the Branded Content & Entertainment ABBY Awards, Chiel was named the ‘Specialist Agency Of The Year’. Gold Metal winners in this category included Enormous Brands, Mindshare, Grey Group and FCB Group. Eight gold metals were awarded in Video Craft ABBYs, which are dedicated to celebrating the stellar work done by filmmakers.

Good Morning Films was named the ‘Specialist Of The Year’ bagging as many as five gold metals in this segment. The filmmaking agency’s winning campaigns included ‘Chotu ’ which put the spotlight on the problems of child trafficking for the My Choices Foundation.

Meanwhile, TLG also won the brand acquisition content award in the ‘Brand Activation and Promotion’ category. FCB Group emerged as the sole gold metal winner in this category for their campaign for the Mumbai Police (Punishing Signal). In the Still Print category, Famous Innovation won gold for their ‘Avoid Humans’ campaign for Tadboda Wildlife Sanctuary.

Back after the pandemic

ABBY Awards 2022 recognises the most creative campaigns produced by the South Asian ad world and made a comeback after a hiatus of two years due to the pandemic. Creative agencies, media agencies, broadcasters, and filmmakers participated in this event.

Mindshare not only walked away with the ‘Agency Of The Year’ award but also won the ‘Tech Agency of the Year’. Mindshare opened the ABBYs with a bang by winning eight gold metals on the first day.

The eclectic mix of media agencies that won the honours at the Media ABBYs included Initiative Media India Pvt Ltd, part of the IPG Group, which picked up several metals for its work for brands such as MPL Sports Foundation and Amazon.

Sony Pictures Network Entertainment India bagged the ‘Broadcaster of the Year’ award with its metal tally including two golds on Friday.