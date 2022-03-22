ACC launches ‘Airium’ climate control concrete insulation system

ACC, a leading cement company, has launched one of its kind thermal insulating climate control concrete system ‘ACC Airium’.

With the mineral foam-based insulating technology, ACC Airium is a unique concrete system that acts as long-lasting roofing solution by insulating the surface at the time of construction itself. It is available in low densities starting from 300 kg/m3 and above.

According to the company, the product provides an ideal solution for homes, offices and buildings across India. It is also completely sustainable and fire-resistant.

The company has claimed that ACC Airium reduces the inside temperature by up to 5 degrees in peak summer and keeps warmer up to 5 degrees in peak winters.

Sridhar Balakrishnan, Managing Director and CEO, ACC, said the product represents a new concept for insulation. It also also significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the entire building, he added.

The launch of ACC Airium is an essential component of the company’s strategy to advance the transition towards low-carbon and circular construction.

While ACC Airium is being launched in Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad markets for now, it will be available in all key markets soon.

ACC Airium can be used in a simple way for many applications, from insulating roof terraces to sub-screed floor insulation to the filling of concrete blocks and attics.