Access Healthcare to hire over 18,000 employees

Access Healthcare, an end-to-end healthcare revenue cycle and information technology services provider, on Tuesday, said it is planning to hire over 18,000 people in the next 12 months.

According to a press release, the healthcare BPO is currently hiring for various positions in medical billing, coding, and accounts receivable call centre roles across Chennai, Coimbatore, Noida, Pune, Mumbai and Trivandrum. The company also said it is seeking skilled technologists to further its R&D efforts in robotic process automation, artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to support its flagship platform ‘echo’.

Doubled headcount

Last month, the company announced it had acquired 1.57 acres from a prominent IT company in Chennai to build a campus to accomodate 7,000 people, at an overall project value of ₹190 crore and is expected to be completed in about two years. The company, which has multiple facilities in India, the Philippines and the US, has added over 12,000 people to its rolls in the last 15 months to double its headcount.

“We are currently hiring at the rate of 1,500 people monthly and investing significantly in technology and automation in our hiring and training processes. We upped the game during the pandemic and supported our clients without dropping service levels. This track record has earned the trust of our customers and fuelled our growth through market and wallet share gains,” Vardhman Jain, Vice Chairman, Access Healthcare, was quoted in the release.

“Over the next few months, we will be adding capacities across locations to support our growth efforts. Our focus will stretch beyond metropolitan cities to smaller cities and towns across India, where we believe we can find high-quality talent,” he added.