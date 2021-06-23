Access PE exits Nobel Hygiene

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
Access India Fund and its co-investors (Access PE) have exited investment in Nobel Hygiene by selling 18.7 per cent stake to Quadria for ₹191 crore.
The stake was picked up by Quadria Capital, who also invested in the company, and acquired additional stake from CLSA Capital, for about ₹500 crore.
Access PE had invested ₹37 crore in Nobel in 2013 for a 29 per cent stake. It exited partially in 2015 when it sold 10.3 per cent stake to CLSA.
Access has now made a complete exit by selling the balance 18.7 per cent stake, achieving a 28 per cent Internal Rata of Return.
India received $232.4 b in PE-VC investments during 2011-2020
Sangeeta Modi, Managing Partner, Access Asset Managers, said: “We partnered with Nobel in early 2013 when the company was about ₹112 crore in revenue and already had a dominant market leadership in adult diapers. We have worked successfully with the founder Kamal Johari, who has achieved a five-fold growth in revenue during the period of our investment”.
“This investment validates our thesis of investing in market leaders in sunrise industries. The Indian diapers segment is still under-penetrated as India has by far the world’s largest population of infants and second-largest population of seniors,” Modi added.
PE funding dips 7.7% to $3.44 bn across 260 deals in Q1
During Access’s investment period from 2013-2021, Nobel consolidated its adult diaper leadership and made significant inroads in baby diapers. Today, Nobel is the dominant market leader in adult diapers with its brand Friends, and the largest Indian player in baby diapers after the MNCs with its brands Teddyy and Snuggy.
Globally, adult diapers are a significant consumer category at about 25 per cent of the baby diaper market size.
Veda Corporate Advisors acted as exclusive bankers to the transaction and Mulla & Mulla were the legal advisors to Access India Fund.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
The people of Bangladesh fought a war to save democracy — to defend the vote they had cast
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...