American accounting and consultancy firm Moss Adams says that the Indian skill pool fits the company’s demand for complementary capabilities. To accelerate its growth momentum, the firm plans to build an Indian team of 500 people in a couple of years, according to Dave Follett, Chief Operating Officer, Moss Adams. It established its first office in India in July 2022 and has hired 50 people in the country so far.

“This is the first foreign hiring we’ve done and have only worked with individuals on a contractual basis in the past,” said Follett. A few years ago, the company saw the need to expand its capabilities, “After thorough research and assessment, we narrowed it down to hiring from India as it offers the best talent pool,” he added.

The company primarily focuses on middle markets in the US. He explained, “Most of our clients are companies with an annual turnover of $50 million to $1 billion. Given the current level of demand in the US market, it is challenging to meet it all with the available resources. So, we decided to increase the headcount.”

Indian team

Instead of making its Indian team a back-end office, the company intends to hire people to handle its clients. According to the COO, “Their work would be similar to what our people do in the US.” At a base minimum, Moss Adams expects the India team to contribute to its revenue growth of 15 per cent year-on-year.

In the next couple of years, the company intends to build a team of 500 people in India. Follett said, “However, it won’t be feasible to place a cap on it. By the end of CY22, we plan to add 150 more individuals, and are currently employing senior managers and above.” Although the company would not be hiring freshers yet, it does intend to hire juniors with one to two years of experience.

The accounting firm has over 30,000 clients from across industries including listed and multinational companies. Last year, it generated $955 million in revenues and has a total headcount of over 4,000 people.

