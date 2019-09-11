Companies

Accurex, Apollo Seiko form new company

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on September 11, 2019 Published on September 11, 2019

Accurex Solutions and Apollo Seiko Japan have formed a new company, Apollo Seiko Pvt Ltd, to sell soldering machines in the country. Apollo Seiko has been manufacturing automated soldering systems.

It has been patenting many advances in selective soldering technology including versatile iron tip design, innovative solder feeding techniques and nitrogen integration to provide a low-cost, lead free soldering solution for both robotic and hand soldering applications.

The new company will also offer after-sales service and application support to the Indian electronic and bio-technology industry.

