Consumer tech major Acer Incorporated has entered into the smartphone market in India through a trademark license agreement with Indkal Technologies. Under this agreement, the consumer electronics company Indkal will oversee the design, manufacturing, and distribution of smartphones under the brand name of Acer. The phones will be priced between ₹15,000 to ₹50,000.

“Acer smartphones are something we have been working on for a couple of years and we are ecstatic to announce the foray finally. Our customers will experience exceptionally well-designed smartphones with high-end processors, top-notch camera technology and a host of premium features across the range,” said Anand Dubey, CEO of Indkal Technologies.

The Acer-brand smartphones will be available for purchase on both e-commerce platforms and offline retail stores. Indkal Technologies plans to launch a diverse range of smartphone models under the Acer brand by mid-2024, aiming to rapidly establish a strong market presence and capture significant market share.

Working in tandem

“Jade Zhou, VP of Global Strategic Alliances at Acer Incorporated, said, “Since its establishment in 1987, the Acer brand mission has always been to break barriers between people and technology. We are excited that Indkal Technologies will further this mission in India.”

Indkal owns the Acer trademark license in TV, smartphones, and large appliances exclusively in India.

Indkal Technologies, headquartered in Bengaluru, specialises in developing, distributing and supporting a wide range of consumer electronics, including large and small home appliances and smart devices throughout India.

The company serves as the official licensing partner for US-based brands like BLACK+DECKER and Acer. It supports with services including conceptualisation, design, manufacturing, sales and after-sales service.

This announcement comes a month after Indkal raised $36 million in its maiden fundraising round. The funding was led by Mauritius-based Aries Opportunities Fund. The company recorded a gross turnover of ₹750 crore last year.