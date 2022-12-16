ACME Group on Friday said it has forayed into wind power business and signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for setting up a 50 megawatt (MW) project

At present, ACME operates solar power plants in 12 states and supplies electricity to 13 state Discoms.

Solar-wind hybrid

“ACME Group wins its first 50 MW grid-connected wind power project. This is a significant milestone as the company gears up to provide solar-wind Hybrid and RE RTC power. This is in line with ACME Group’s vision to become a prominent RE RTC player,” said ACME COO Sandeep Kashyap said.

The company has been awarded the project through a tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process for the procurement of power from grid-connected wind power projects. The project should be commissioned within 24 months from the signing of the PPA and electricity from this project will help to light up nearly 6 million homes.

ACME is also in the process of various stages of construction and commissioning of solar power projects to the tune of 2,600 MW. These are in Rajasthan. The company has diversified into green hydrogen by setting up the world’s first integrated pilot project for green hydrogen and green ammonia plant at Bikaner in Rajasthan.

Hydrogen and ammonia project

It is also setting up a large-scale green hydrogen and green ammonia project at the SEZ in Duqm, Oman. The facility aims to export Green Ammonia to demand centers such as Europe and Asia with an investment of nearly $5-6 billion.

In recent months, ACME has signed MoUs with three state Governments — Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Odisha — to set up green hydrogen and green ammonia projects.