Average ad volumes in the first 39 matches of the ongoing World Cup were up 19 per cent per match, compared to the same number of matches in the previous edition in 2019, according to the latest report released by TAM Sports. The number of categories advertised and the count of brands advertised was also higher, compared to the first 39 matches of World Cup 2019.

“ICC World Cup’23 witnessed indexed growth of 19 per cent from the first 39 matches, in terms of average ad volumes per match to ICC World Cup19,” the TAM Sports report added.

Over 95 categories were seen being advertised in these first 39 matches of the ongoing World Cup, up 32 per cent compared to same number of matches in World Cup 2019. The report noted that the number of advertisers were almost similar to the previous edition of the World Cup. Over 170 brands were advertised during these matches in the ongoing World Cup, up 30 per cent, compared to the first 39 matches of the previous edition of the cricket tournament, it added.

The top five categories contributed nearly 32 per cent to ad volumes during the first 39 matches in the ongoing World Cup. The categories included perfumes/deodorants, ecommerce-wallets, cars, aerated drinks, and pan masala.

Vini Cosmetics, which owns brand Fogg, FX Mart (Phonepe), Mahindra & Mahindra, Coca-Cola India and Hindustan Unilever, emerged as the top five advertisers during these matches in the ongoing edition of the World Cup. These top five advertisers cumulatively contributed 32 per cent to the overall ad volumes during the first 39 matches of World Cup 2023, the report noted.

“Over 50 new categories and over 195 new brands advertised in 39 matches of the ICC World Cup’23 compared to the same number of matches in the previous edition in 2019,” the report added.