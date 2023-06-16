Adani Group’s flagship Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) on Friday announced its plans to acquire an online train booking and information platform Trainman.

In a regulatory filing, AEL informed that its wholly-owned subsidiary, “Adani Digital Labs Private Limited has signed a share purchase agreement in relation to its proposed acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Stark Enterprises Private Limited (SEPL), also known as Trainman, an online train booking and information platform.”

Also read: Adani Ports continues its acquisition spree in the East coast

SEPL is a Gurugram-based train ticket booking start-up founded by IIT Roorkee graduates Vineet Chirania and Karan Kumar. The company had recently raised $1 million in the latest round of fundraising from a group of US investors including Goodwater Capital, Hem Angels and others.

Adani Enterprises shares ended at ₹2,506.65 on BSE Friday, marginally up by 0.86 per cent from previous close.