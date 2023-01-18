Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Wednesday filed red herring prospectus for a follow-on public offer (FPO) to raise up to ₹20,000 crore, making it the largest FPO in recent history of Indian markets.. In its papers filed with the markets regulator SEBI, AEL mentioned that the offer is being made under fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹20,000 crore on a partly-paid basis.

The bid opens for for anchor investors on January 25 and for public from January 27 to January 31. The issue price-range for the FPO will be announced on Thursday, sources informed.

The issue has 10 book running lead managers including ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, BOB Capital Markets, IDBI Capital Markets JM Financial, IIFL Securities, Monarch Networth and Elara Capital. The Registrar to the offer is Link Intime India.

AEL is the flagship company of the diversified business conglomerate Adani Group having interests in FMCG, Energy, Infrastructure, Green Energy, Airports, Datacentres and Defence .

To fund capex

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds towards funding capital expenditure requirements and repayment of borrowings. In its objects of the FPO, AEL stated that it will utilise about ₹10,869 crore for funding capital expenditure requirements of some the subsidiaries. These include certain projects of the green hydrogen ecosystem, improvement works of certain existing airport facilities, and construction of greenfield expressway.

The company will also utilise ₹4,165 crore for “repayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings of our company and three of our subsidiaries, namely, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, Adani Road Transport Ltd, and Mundra Solar Ltd,” it said in its filing.

To sell 3.5% stake

The AEL board in November 2022 had approved fund raising plans of up to ₹20,000 crore through an FPO. The company plans to dilute 3.5 per cent stake through the FPO. Currently, the promoter group holds 72.63 per cent stake in the company.

The FPO will help Adani Group to execute its ambitious projects fast with savings on the cost of interest on borrowings. Market insiders believe that the company’s decision to bring the FPO prior to the Union Budget announcement is also a strategic move to cash in on the market sentiment and provide an opportunity to retail investors to join the Adani juggernaut.

Notably, Adani Enterprises shares have outperformed the benchmark indices in the past one year rising from ₹1,828 in January 2022 to ₹3,584.90 at the closing on Wednesday, yielding nearly double the returns. The Sensex, on the other hand, witnessed much volatility during the past one year and remained steady at 61,045 on Wednesday — almost the same level as in January 2022.

