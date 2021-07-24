Companies

Adani Enterprises forms JV with Hungary’s Organica

July 24, 2021

The joint ventue will build sewage treatment plant in Bihar

Adani Enterprises Ltd has formed a joint venture with Hungary’s Organica Technologies Private Company Limited for building a sewage treatment plant and its associated infrastructure on hybrid annuity model at Bhagalpur in Bihar.

Bhagalpur Waste Water Limited, the joint venture company will be 74 per cent owned by Adani Enterprises with Organica Technologies holding the balance stake, Adani Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

Budapest-based Organica Technologies builds wastewater treatment plants that can be used in agriculture, irrigation or municipal areas using patented technology. The company’s goal is to treat, recycle and conserve wastewater.

Adani Enterprises Ltd
