Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Tuesday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary for carrying out coal washery related business.

"The company has incorporated a WOS (Wholly-Owned Subsidiary) Pelma Collieries Ltd (PCL) on April 7, with an initial authorised share capital of ₹10,00,000 and paid-up share capital of ₹5,00,000," it said in a regulatory filing.

The entity will carry on business to develop, erection, operate of coal washery, including coal handling systems and to do all necessary and incidental activities in this regard, the filing said.

It will commence its business operations in due course.

