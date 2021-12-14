Adani Green Energy signs PPA with SECI

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has signed a power purchase agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply 4,667 MW of green power.
The renewable energy unit of the diversified Adani Group said on Tuesday the PPA is part of a manufacturing-linked solar tender of 8,000 MW awarded to AGEL by SECI in June 2020, which set a record for the world’s largest solar development tender ever awarded.
“This is yet another step in our journey to enable India's dual objective to accelerate its renewable energy footprint as well as promote domestic manufacturing under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ programme,” Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, said in a statement.
“Following the COP-26, it is increasingly becoming evident that the world has to equitably transition to a low carbon economy faster than previously anticipated. The Adani Group has committed investments of $50-$70 billion in the renewables space. This agreement keeps us well on track to meet our commitment to become the world’s largest renewables player by 2030,” Adani added.
AGEL has signed PPAs with SECI for a total generation capacity of close to 6,000 MW, of the 8,000 MW awarded in 2020. The company expects to close the balance 2000 MW PPA in the next two to three months.
