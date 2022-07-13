Adani Ports & SEZ crosses 100-MT mark in 99 days

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has registered 100 million tonnes (MT) of cargo throughput in the first 99 days of fiscal 2022-23 — that is, till July 8, 2022.

The company said it took a year to achieve the same milestone in 2014.

This demonstrates the rapidly improving efficiency of APSEZ, it said.

"When APSEZ’s operations spanned five ports, it took 14 years for the company to achieve 100 MT of annual cargo throughput. In the following five years and with operations across nine ports, APSEZ doubled cargo throughput to 200 MT. We then achieved the milestone of 300 MT in just three years. We are now poised to grow our cargo volumes by 60 per cent to 500 MT by 2025 and emerge as the world’s largest port operator by 2030," said Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer and whole-time director of APSEZ.

The company said APSEZ was able to handle 100 MT cargo volume due to tech innovations that integrate conventional business processes with new-age digital technologies.

It listed other contributing factors such as improved efficiencies in fleet and fuel management, asset monitoring, operational intelligence and performance monitoring of applications.

The company has increased its cargo throughput year after year. It reached the 100-MT cargo throughput mark in 109 days last year, APSEZ said.

The current growth in cargo is supported by a 12 per cent year-on-year jump in June 2022 at 31.88 MT. Coal volumes have continued to show strong recovery of 25 per cent over the previous year, crude at 17 per cent and container at 6 per cent.

With a monthly growth volume of 21 per cent, Mundra led this record performance followed by Hazira, Kattupalli and Ennore combined, and Dahej.

APSEZ shares traded marginally down by 0.5 per cent at ₹727.80 on BSE Wednesday.